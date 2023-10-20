EmBe announces the 50th annual Tribute to Women Award winners

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Thursday night, nine honorees were selected out of 71 nominations for the 50th annual Tribute to Women Awards at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls.

The ceremony honored the impact of women, men and businesses in the Sioux Empire, and raised funds for the organization.

“In 1974, Tribute to Woman started as a Leader Luncheon, founded by the late Sylvia Henkin, awarding women within 5 award categories. Now, 50 years later, we have nine award categories and we’ve celebrated over 350 winners and thousands of nominees,” said EmBe Chief Development Officer Susanne Gale. “We’re grateful to our nominators for recognizing the outstanding women, men, and businesses, that are making an impact within our community, and our sponsors for helping us make our anniversary celebration extra special. This year has allowed us to mark time to honor all the remarkable individuals past and present, that are an extension of EmBe’s mission to empower women and families in our community.”

Donations for the Tribute to Women Awards presented by Avera Health are still open. If you missed the event, you can still honor the impact of each nominee or a special person in your life and help sustain EmBe’s mission by donating here.

The nine award recipients join a list of 350 Tribute winners who have been recognized since the event’s inception in 1974.

The following are the winners of the 50th annual Tribute to Women Awards:

· Banking & Finance: Arin Gonseth, MarketBeat

· Business Achievement: Sara Waltner, Raven Industries

· Community Service: Susan Williams, The Transformation Project

· EmBeliever Award: Sheri Fischer, Sanford USD Medical Center and Sanford Health Clinics

· Government & Law: Erica Schipper, MD, Sanford Health

· Healthcare & STEM: Jen Canton, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

· Humanities & Education: Willette Capers, Augustana University

· Sylvia Henkin Mentoring Award: Julie Ward, Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center

· Young Woman of Achievement: Angelica Mercado-Ford, Sioux Falls School District

