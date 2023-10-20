FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 9 (PLAYOFFS 10-19-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Drive to the Dakota Dome begins tonight!

The South Dakota High School Football Playoffs begin for 11B and all three classes of 9-Man.

Meanwhile the regular season concludes and seeding will be decided in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A.

Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from the week featuring 17 prep football games in South Dakota:

-Aberdeen @ Lincoln

-O’Gorman @ Harrisburg

-Washington @ Brandon Valley

-Jefferson @ Roosevelt

-Watertown @ Tea

-Dakota Valley @ Dell Rapids

-Milbank @ West Central

-Lennox @ SF Christian

11B PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-St. Thomas More @ Tri-Valley

-Groton @ Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-Kimball/White Lake @ Wall

-Viborg/Hurley @ Parkston

-Ipswich @ Howard

-Britton/Hecla @ Elkton-Lake Benton

9A PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-Centerville @ Canistota

-Estelline/Hendricks @ Deubrook

9B PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-Potter County @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

