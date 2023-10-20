Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

FOOTBALL FRIDAY (On Thursday!)-Week 9 (PLAYOFFS 10-19-23)

Featuring highlights from 17 prep football games in South Dakota!
Featuring 17 prep football games from South Dakota!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Drive to the Dakota Dome begins tonight!

The South Dakota High School Football Playoffs begin for 11B and all three classes of 9-Man.

Meanwhile the regular season concludes and seeding will be decided in 11AAA, 11AA and 11A.

Click on the video viewer for all the action, results and FUN from the week featuring 17 prep football games in South Dakota:

-Aberdeen @ Lincoln

-O’Gorman @ Harrisburg

-Washington @ Brandon Valley

-Jefferson @ Roosevelt

-Watertown @ Tea

-Dakota Valley @ Dell Rapids

-Milbank @ West Central

-Lennox @ SF Christian

11B PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-St. Thomas More @ Tri-Valley

-Groton @ Elk Point-Jefferson

9AA PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-Kimball/White Lake @ Wall

-Viborg/Hurley @ Parkston

-Ipswich @ Howard

-Britton/Hecla @ Elkton-Lake Benton

9A PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-Centerville @ Canistota

-Estelline/Hendricks @ Deubrook

9B PLAYOFFS-1ST ROUND

-Potter County @ Dell Rapids Saint Mary

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls suspect in possession of stolen vehicles in hospital following police standoff
Mountain lion spotted in Madison
Mountain lion spotted in Madison

Latest News

Zach Borg reports from the start of the 11B Football Playoffs
Prep football playoffs begin tonight in South Dakota
HBC and Jackson CC wrap up perfect regular seasons Wednesday night
Hills Beaver Creek and Jackson CC finish perfect regular seasons in Minnesota HS Football
SDSU Women must overcome 2 key injuries to win Summit League title again
SDSU women’s basketball team prepared to overcome 2 key injuries
Leanne Williamson loved the environment at USD-SDSU volleyball Tuesday in Vermillion
Leanne Williamson loved the environment at Tuesday’s USD-SDSU volleyball match