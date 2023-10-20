Harrisburg students participate in ‘Art for the Sky’

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, students and faculty from Horizon Elementary School in Harrisburg took part in a special art project that can only be viewed from high above.

Conceptual artist Daniel Dancer brought his “Art for the Sky” residency to Harrisburg.

The idea is to have large groups of people become “human drops of paint” to create an image that only makes sense from the sky.

Fitting for Harrisburg, Friday’s image was of a tiger.

“The way we are seeing the world is obsolete, and so every school we go to, it’s about creating a new relationship with the sky. If we don’t start taking care of the sky, it’s not going to be good,” said Dancer.

For the past 20 years, Dancer has held “Art for the Sky” residencies in 48 states and eight countries.

A gallery of his previous works can be found at artforthesky.com.

