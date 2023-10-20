Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Harrisburg students participate in ‘Art for the Sky’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, students and faculty from Horizon Elementary School in Harrisburg took part in a special art project that can only be viewed from high above.

Conceptual artist Daniel Dancer brought his “Art for the Sky” residency to Harrisburg.

The idea is to have large groups of people become “human drops of paint” to create an image that only makes sense from the sky.

Fitting for Harrisburg, Friday’s image was of a tiger.

“The way we are seeing the world is obsolete, and so every school we go to, it’s about creating a new relationship with the sky. If we don’t start taking care of the sky, it’s not going to be good,” said Dancer.

For the past 20 years, Dancer has held “Art for the Sky” residencies in 48 states and eight countries.

A gallery of his previous works can be found at artforthesky.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls suspect in possession of stolen vehicles in hospital following police standoff
USD rape suspect in custody
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt

Latest News

Ukraine native believes U.S. support remains necessary
Ukraine native believes U.S. support remains necessary
Ukraine native believes U.S. support remains necessary
Ukraine native believes U.S. support remains necessary
‘Expo for Her’ happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center
‘Expo for Her’ happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center
‘Expo for Her’ happening at the Sioux Falls Convention Center
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Friday Team Weather