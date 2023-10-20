Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation after bird flu case found in Buena Vista County

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 15 million Iowa birds were impacted by...
According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 15 million Iowa birds were impacted by bird flu earlier this year.(MGN / Credit: Scott Bauer)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time since March 2023, officials have confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Buena Vista County

New cases of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, have previously been confirmed in boarding Iowa states, but now officials have confirmed it appearing in the state for the first time this migration season.

Gov. Reynolds announced a disaster proclamation for the county through Nov. 19, 2023, following the news. This proclamation allows state resources to assist with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. The proclamation also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 15 million Iowa birds were impacted by bird flu earlier this year. Iowa’s last recorded case of avian flu was in a backyard flock in Chickasaw County in March of this year.

Secretary Mike Naig wants farmers in Iowa to focus on prevention. Because nearby states are already detecting bird flu, now is the time for vigilance. Last week he reiterated that one of the best ways to keep birds healthy is by keeping them away from other birds.

“You want to keep what’s outside, outside and what’s inside, inside. You want to minimize the contact between wild birds and your birds,” he said. “The key here is to really get ahead of it, be proactive, and aggressively respond if we have to,” said Naig.

Signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was hit by the positive case.

This isn’t the first time a flock has been hit with bird flu in Buena Vista County. Last year there were multiple cases of bird flu reported throughout the county.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Dump truck driver charged after striking I-29 bridge in Watertown
Dump truck driver charged after striking I-29 bridge in Watertown
USD rape suspect in custody
One injured with gunshot wound after dispute in Sioux Falls
The recent sale of the block is raising questions about what the future might hold and how new...
Kelly Family Properties buys ‘Mercato block’ while the future of the building remains unknown

Latest News

House fire near Hawarden
Multiple fire departments respond to blaze near Hawarden
Teens celebrate accomplishments with C.H.A.N.G.E mentorship
Teens celebrate accomplishments with C.H.A.N.G.E mentorship
Teens celebrate accomplishments with C.H.A.N.G.E mentorship
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
Salem native selected as FFA American Star Award finalist in agriscience