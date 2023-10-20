Iowa governor issues disaster proclamation after bird flu case found in Buena Vista County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time since March 2023, officials have confirmed a positive case of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Buena Vista County

New cases of avian influenza, better known as bird flu, have previously been confirmed in boarding Iowa states, but now officials have confirmed it appearing in the state for the first time this migration season.

Gov. Reynolds announced a disaster proclamation for the county through Nov. 19, 2023, following the news. This proclamation allows state resources to assist with tracking and monitoring, rapid detection, containment, disposal, and disinfection. The proclamation also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

According to the Department of Agriculture, more than 15 million Iowa birds were impacted by bird flu earlier this year. Iowa’s last recorded case of avian flu was in a backyard flock in Chickasaw County in March of this year.

Secretary Mike Naig wants farmers in Iowa to focus on prevention. Because nearby states are already detecting bird flu, now is the time for vigilance. Last week he reiterated that one of the best ways to keep birds healthy is by keeping them away from other birds.

“You want to keep what’s outside, outside and what’s inside, inside. You want to minimize the contact between wild birds and your birds,” he said. “The key here is to really get ahead of it, be proactive, and aggressively respond if we have to,” said Naig.

Signs of HPAI may include:

Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs

Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite

Decrease in egg production

Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs

Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks

Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs

Difficulty breathing

Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)

Stumbling and/or falling down

Diarrhea

Officials say a commercial turkey flock in Buena Vista County was hit by the positive case.

This isn’t the first time a flock has been hit with bird flu in Buena Vista County. Last year there were multiple cases of bird flu reported throughout the county.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat.

