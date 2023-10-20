Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Iowa teen saves neighbor’s life with help from ‘Stop the Bleed’ training

An Iowa teen used his "Stop the Bleed" training to save the life of his neighbor after a nearly fatal farm accident.
By Jacqueline Fernandez and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOCKTON, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - According to a report from JAMA Surgery, rural residents experience double the wait time for emergency medical services personnel to arrive compared to urban residents.

That’s where the Stop the Bleed campaign comes in.

The national training initiative is designed so anyone can treat blood loss.

One woman from rural Iowa said she probably wouldn’t be alive if her neighbor didn’t undergo the training.

“I thought, ‘If he doesn’t come back around this way, I could very easily die laying here,’ because nobody travels up and down that route very often, ever,” Pat Kemery said.

Thirteen-year-old Weston Drake is the hero Kemery was referring to. He and Kemery are neighbors who live on their own family farms in Blockton, Iowa.

“We all help one another, and that’s kind of how it goes I guess in small towns around here,” Weston said.

So when Weston rounded the corner in his tractor one day, he noticed something wasn’t right.

“I came around the corner, and I saw the four-wheeler rolled over, and I saw Pat was kind of pinned under it,” Weston said.

That’s when his Stop the Bleed training surfaced.

“Since I had that training, when Pat got in the wreck, one thing the paramedics said was always to stay calm and analyze the situation,” Weston said.

A person can bleed to death in as little as three minutes.

“Oh, I thought if he goes up that other driveway and I’m left there, I would probably have lost my legs,” Kemery added.

Stop The Bleed training takes about 45 minutes to an hour. Participants watch a presentation, practice applying a tourniquet to limbs and packing wounds with gauze.

“I think it’s very important, and I think it’s wonderful that they teach stuff like that because people in a small town a lot of times will never call for help and they need help. If they have young people around that can help them, it’s definitely a benefit,” said Kemery.

Doctors said packing the wound or applying a tourniquet will be painful for victims, but it’s better than the alternative.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls suspect in possession of stolen vehicles in hospital following police standoff
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
Sixth generation family farm celebrates 100th harvest
Sixth generation family farm celebrates 100th harvest

Latest News

FILE - Marlon Wayans attends the "Marlon" FYC Event at UCB Theatre, June 6, 2018, in Los...
Marlon Wayans says he is being unfairly prosecuted after being racially targeted by gate agent
Sidney Powell has already pleaded guilty to reduced charges. (WSB, CNN, POOL, FOX BUSINESS,...
Ex-Trump lawyer flips, pleads guilty in Georgia
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
Jury selection set to begin in the first trial in the Georgia election case against Trump and others
Rockets are fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel over destroyed buildings following Israeli...
Israel pounds Gaza, evacuates town near Lebanon ahead of expected ground offensive against Hamas
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who failed in a crucial second ballot yesterday to become Speaker of...
Rep. Jim Jordan will try again for House gavel, but Republicans won’t back the hardline Trump ally