Kidz-N-Coats providing free, warm attire for kids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Free coats for those in need. That is the mission of staff with Kidz-N-Coats when they giveaway cold weather attire beginning at 3:30 pm on Oct 20. The event will be at Siouxland Libraries in Downtown Sioux Falls. Kids up to age 18 are eligible, and the only requirement is their presence to make sure the coat fits. The idea started 16 years ago when a boy offered his coat to a friend at school who did not have one.

