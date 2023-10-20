Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Kidz-N-Coats providing free, warm attire for kids

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Free coats for those in need. That is the mission of staff with Kidz-N-Coats when they giveaway cold weather attire beginning at 3:30 pm on Oct 20. The event will be at Siouxland Libraries in Downtown Sioux Falls. Kids up to age 18 are eligible, and the only requirement is their presence to make sure the coat fits. The idea started 16 years ago when a boy offered his coat to a friend at school who did not have one.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Developing: large police, SWAT presence seen in western Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls suspect in possession of stolen vehicles in hospital following police standoff
House explosion in Humboldt
UPDATE: One dead after home explosion in Humboldt
USD rape suspect in custody

Latest News

Free coats will be available for kids at the Downtown Sioux Falls library.
Kidz-N-Coats providing free, warm attire for kids
Volga water tank to be featured in annual calendar
Volga water tank to be featured in annual calendar
Former President Donald Trump comments to the media during a break of his civil business fraud...
Judge threatens to hold Donald Trump in contempt after deleted post is found on campaign website
Elegant Mommy’s Fall Festival this weekend