Middle school student beats rare cancer twice: ‘My life turned upside down’

GRAPEVINE, Texas (KTVT) - Despite the odds, an eighth grade girl in Texas has beat cancer, twice.

Annabelle Grace Bartel is a volleyball manager, a cheerleader, a friend and a daughter.

On the outside, Annabelle, or “AG,” is your typical eighth grade girl, but the journey she’s been on is far from the normal.

“One day, my life turned upside down,” Annabelle said.

In the fourth grade, she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma in her arm.

It’s a type of bone cancer Annabelle’s mother Leslie Bartel said is so rare, she had a better chance of being struck by lightning.

“How do we fight this and do everything we can to save her life?”, Leslie Bartel said.

It’s believed the likelihood of the cancer returning dwindles by three years into remission, so Annabelle was thrilled to walk into her three-year appointment this summer.

But it didn’t go to plan.

“We got the call and we knew something was majorly wrong,” Annabelle said.

It was cancer, twice.

This time, two spots were seen on her lungs.

Fortunately, surgeons were able to remove them with clear margins.

Now, she’s cancer-free, twice.

“Juggling school was also hard. My mom always used to say there’s nothing you can’t do. It just might look a little different,” Annabelle added.

With limited mobility in her arm and cancer just removed from her lungs, Annabelle has adjusted to sports and extracurriculars in her own way.

Her school is supporting her fully.

“The first day she walked in, it was, ‘You’re not going to keep me from doing things’ kind-of-attitude, which I loved,” athletic coordinator Nichole Cruson said.

When she missed picture day this year, Heritage Middle School staff all wore purple to show they were “AG tough.” The hashtag was also placed on signs, shirts and bracelets.

They also hosted “purple outs” at football and volleyball games this year.

“We can’t always be with her at the hospital, but we’re here at school and we’re purpling out for her or we’re at practice praying for her,” Annabelle’s friend Camryn Parker said.

It’s support Annabelle said she’s needed in one of the hardest times of her life.

“My teachers were, my friends were, everyone was amazing. Everyone was amazing with helping me live a normal life while fighting cancer,” Annabelle described.

Now she is working towards a new goal: Year three, again.

“You don’t know how much time you’re promised on this earth and so you want to live every day like it’s your last,” Annabelle said.

Copyright 2023 KTVT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.