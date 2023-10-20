Avera Medical Minute
Prep football playoffs begin tonight in South Dakota

11B and all three classes of 9-Man get underway
Livestream and VOD for Dakota News Now
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 11:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Drive for the Dakota Dome begins tonight in South Dakota!

Mostly.

Though 11AAA, 11AA and 11A wrap up their regular seasons tonight, the playoffs begin for 11B and all four classes of 9-man football with a total of 32 playoff games on tap tonight in the Rushmore State.

Dakota News Now’s Zach Borg was live in Colton ahead of the 11B playoff tilt between St. Thomas More and Tri-Valley with a look at the playoff brackets and one coach’s take on the field.

