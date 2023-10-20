Avera Medical Minute
Prescribed burn planned Friday for Arrowhead Park

(WITN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If any Sioux Falls residents notice smoke coming from the east on Friday, there’s no need to be worried. That’s because Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be performing a prescribed burn.

The prescribed burn will take place at Arrowhead Park and the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will continue through the afternoon.

