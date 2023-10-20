Prescribed burn planned Friday for Arrowhead Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - If any Sioux Falls residents notice smoke coming from the east on Friday, there’s no need to be worried. That’s because Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will be performing a prescribed burn.

The prescribed burn will take place at Arrowhead Park and the Mary Jo Wegner Arboretum. It is scheduled for 10 a.m. and will continue through the afternoon.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.