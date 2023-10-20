Sunny and Warm this Weekend

Avera Medical Minute
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a gorgeous day on tap for our Friday! We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s around most of the region. We could even see a few 80s out west! The wind will start to switch around to the northwest later today out west and we may have a couple wind gusts around 25 to 30 mph.

This weekend is looking fantastic if you have any fall outdoor plans! It’s the start to pheasant hunting season and the temperatures should stay pretty nice. We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday. After starting off with temps in the low 40s, we should jump into the mid 60s for highs. Sunday morning is looking a little cooler with lows in the 30s, but we’ll still manage the low 60s Sunday with a few more clouds around.

Next week we’ll experience some big changes. We’re already alerting you to the big changes by declaring multiple First Alert Weather Days for next Tuesday through Sunday. We’re tracking a strong storm system that looks to arrive for the middle to end of next week which will not only involve cooler temperatures but more rain and strong wind speeds. Some snowflakes cannot be ruled out!

