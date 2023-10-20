Ukraine native believes U.S. support remains necessary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It has been nearly three weeks since Israel was first attacked. In the meantime, the war in Ukraine is approaching two years.

We caught up with Viktor Voznyuk, the Ukrainian native living in Sioux Falls whose story we have previously shared with you.

He has been outspoken about his support for his homeland and believes support from the United States remains essential.

Since the conflict began in Ukraine, Voznyuk’s wife’s family has been there. He provided an update on their status.

“They are still alive, which in those circumstances is a gain. Some of my wife’s relatives are fighting. Some are wounded but still alive. In some cases, they cannot have proper health care,” Voznyuk said.

He also detailed Russian strategies, including turning farmland into minefields.

“Wheat and crops produced would feed a lot of counties. Russia is trying to cause a crisis around the world,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk has not only been monitoring the situation in Ukraine, but Israel as well.

”When we see what happened in Israel and Ukraine, we can draw a line between the Western world and those guys who want to turn the world into a piece of cynical, terrible, concentration camp,” Voznyuk said.

Voznyuk is even drawing some connections that sources have not yet confirmed, but he believes to be true.

”There is evidence already the Russian Wagner group was there training Hamas. It explains why there are so many similarities. Using human shields, infiltrating into the territory, and then imposing terrorist attacks without regard for human life — Hamas itself would not be able to do this,” Voznyuk said.

When asked if he believes the United States can support both Israel and Ukraine, Voznyuk had this to say: ”It’s not a concern for me because Israel has the hardware necessary to fight. It’s a much smaller piece of land and quite heavily equipped to fight any war. Ukraine concerns me more because Ukraine needs more hardware,” Voznyuk said.

In the wake of President Biden’s speech Thursday night, Voznyuk turns his call to Congress to find a resolution.

”Republicans, Democrats, or whatever. Just stop the nonsense of trying to gain some political traction. It’s not the time for that. Without America leading us, all the rest of the world will be crumbling,” Voznyuk said.

In previous meetings with Voznyuk, he has offered prayer and song as support. Now his tone has changed slightly.

”I’m not a stranger to the gospel over there. I would ask all the guys who minister in the churches over there — stop their generic prayers about peace etc. because peace without justice is not peace. Just pray about victory,” he said.

He reiterated that Ukraine is not asking the United States for manpower — instead, they are in need of weapons systems to hold off the Russian invasion.

