Vermillion and USD buzzing over potential ESPN ‘College GameDay’ stop

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In eight days, the South Dakota Coyotes and South Dakota State Jackrabbits will be meeting for the 118th time in Vermillion, as potentially some of the top teams in the FCS. Tickets are already hard to come by, and many planning on packing into town for the game. All of that excitement is driving the conversation of ESPN’s “College GameDay” making a stop on campus for the rivalry.

It’s not unprecedented for the program to stop in South Dakota. “College GameDay” came to the Dakota Marker game between SDSU and North Dakota State in Brookings back in 2019. Since then, the program has made stops at three other FCS games as well. Those facts are pushing students to call for the show to make a stop in Vermillion. Some of South Dakota’s delegation to Washington, D.C. are also making the call for “College GameDay” to come to USD.

“College GameDay” makes the announcement of it’s next stop after each week’s games, meaning USD students hopeful to have the show on campus will have an answer on Sunday. At this time, there’s been no confirmation of even talks between USD officials and ESPN to bring the show to Vermillion. Students are also split on whether or not the show would come, noting that the colder weather expected next week and other high-profile games in the country could prevent it.

“I think it’s because of the big rankings. SDSU is a perennial powerhouse, but USD has beat them the last two times they came down here. So I think it should be game,” Koltan Lindstrom said.

“I get that it’s a rivalry week, and we’re two top ten FCS teams. They try to make it to an FCS game, but they don’t guarantee one. There’s other games going on that week that are very popular,” Ethan Rahm said.

But if “College GameDay” were to come to Vermillion, even those who said they don’t go to football games that often would stick around and fill in the pit early. Some said after seeing the turnout in Brookings four years ago, they want something like that at USD as well.

“Everyone is studying, it’s study season. I think it’d be really good to help people get their minds off of exams and stuff,” Nadia Perez said.

“I don’t think it’s going to happen. But I think it’d be so amazing if it did. It would get everyone riled u. It’d make ticket sales go up, and I think overall everyone would have a better time,” Michael Stake said.

While the consensus on whether or not “College GameDay” will actually come to Vermillion is split, the consensus on where they should set up the stage and pit isn’t. Many students said everything should be set up in the Quad with Old Main in the background, and it will showcase to the rest of the country what South Dakota’s biggest football rivalry is all about.

