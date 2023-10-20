Volga water tank to be featured in annual calendar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A water tank in Volga has made it into the top 12 finalists of the 2023 Tank of the Year competition, earning it a spot in the competition’s annual calendar.

The competition is put on by Tnemec Company, Inc., a provider of high-performance coatings. The winning ‘Tank of the Year’ has already been selected. The announcement was made Friday, and the winning tank comes from Bryan, Ohio.

Over 320 water tanks were nominated for the competition, but only the top 12 will be featured in the annual calendar. The ‘Tank of the Year’ is selected by a panel of water tank enthusiasts based on artistic value, significance in the community and challenges encountered during the project.

Other water tanks among the top 12 finalists for 2023 are in Amarillo, Texas; Artesia, New Mexico; Dunedin, Florida; Florence, South Carolina; Hugo, Oklahoma; Lake Worth Beach, Florida; Lexington, South Carolina; Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin; Tell City, Indiana; and Clinton, Tennessee.

Calendars can be requested at tankoftheyear.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.