Artists show off their ‘Paint the Plow’ creations

Artists display their ‘Paint the Plow’ creations(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A project that has grown into a community effort that combines art and utility, the Paint the Plow program invites schools, local groups, and organizations to showcase their creativity and paint a city plow.

On Saturday, artists who participated in the project displayed their work at the Levitt for public voting.

“You never know what’s going to come down, but the plows that come in it’s like, wow, they’ve really spent a lot of time on these designs and took a lot of pride in painting these plows,” said Street Operations Manager Dustin Hansen. “It’s always exciting to get them back to the campus and see and hold our one-day event here at the Levitt.”

The winning plow gets to be a part of this year’s Parade of Lights in November.

You can also vote for your favorite plow online until October 28 on the City of Sioux Falls website.

