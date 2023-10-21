Avera Medical Minute
Butterfly House & Aquarium hosts Spooky Seas(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With Halloween around the corner, “spooky season” is in full swing, and the Sioux Falls Butterfly House & Aquarium embraced spooky season on Saturday with a family-friendly event.

From 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., the aquatic world at the Butterfly House was transformed into a Halloween wonderland called “Spooky Seas.”

Along with festive decorations, there were also themed treats, craft making, and an appearance from the Little Mermaid.

”It’s really wonderful to get this many people into this space. It’s an electric feeling, it’s something that we really love,” said director of PR and marketing, Denise DePaolo. “People are enjoying the animals, they’re enjoying the activities. We want to make sure that they have a great time so they wanna come back over and over again and enjoy this wonderful space.”

The Great Plains Zoo is also preparing for ZooBoo, which kicks off next Friday.

