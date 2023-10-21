Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Wednesday, emergency crews responded to a home explosion that rocked the community of Humboldt.

Authorities confirmed that one person was killed, and two others who were inside at the time were airlifted to the hospital.

There is now an effort to raise money for the family, as they deal with medical expenses and plan for funeral costs.

A friend of the family reached out to Dakota News Now, to share a GoFundMe page that is collecting support for the family after what’s being called an explosion from a gas leak.

That page identifies the man killed as a 22-year-old a recent graduate of Augustana University.

The page goes on to say his parents are in critical care trying to recover from their injuries.

The GoFundMe page can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-goehring-family-benefit

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.