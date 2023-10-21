IOWA PREP FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Central Lyon, West Lyon, Spirit Lake & Western Christian win postseason openers

ROCK RAPIDS, INWOOD, SPIRIT LAKE, ESTHERVILLE, ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - The postseason began for several classes in Iowa on Friday night while several other regular seasons came to a close.

Click on the video viewer to see highlights from:

-Central Lyon/George-Little Rock’s 42-7 win over Okoboji in the Class 2A 1st Round

-West Lyon’s 50-0 shoutout of C-G-D in the Class 2A 1st Round

-Spirit Lake’s 49-0 rout of Southeast Valley in the Class 2A 1st Round

-Western Christian’s 26-14 road win at Estherville-Lincoln Central in the Class 2A 1st Round

-Heelan’s 62-27 win at MOC-Floyd Valley in the Class 3A regular season finale

