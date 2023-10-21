Multiple fire departments respond to blaze near Hawarden

SIOUX CO, IA (KTIV) - A house was badly damaged early Thursday morning, approximately five miles southwest of Hawarden, IA. according to Sioux County radio.

The cause of the fire has not been determined, but appears to be an electrical issue, according to authorities. Fire departments from Alcester, Ireton and Hawarden responded to the blaze on 306th street after a call came in around 6 a.m.

There were no reports of any injuries, but some pets did not survive.

