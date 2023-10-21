Phoenix Mercury introduce South Dakota native Nate Tibbetts as new head coach

PHOENIX, AZ (Dakota News Now) - 48 hours after South Dakota native Becky Hammon coached the Las Vegas Aces to the WNBA Championship, another native of the Rushmore State took his first steps down what he hopes will be the same path.

Nate Tibbetts was formally introduced today as the new head coach of the Phoenix Mercury.

Like Hammon, the Roosevelt and University of South Dakota alum has been paying his dues for a while in the NBA as an assistant coach for several teams (most recently Orlando) with several interviews for head coaching positions. He also becomes the highest paid head coach in WNBA history with a salary surpassing Becky’s one million dollars per year.

Like Hammon it will be his first coaching job in the WNBA, one Nate is confident he’ll be ready for after some time to adjust.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.