Sioux Falls Neighborhood Soccer finishes season with second annual ‘Festival of Champions’

Second annual neighborhood soccer tournament(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As we head further into October, the fall sports season is nearing its conclusion.

On Saturday, kids from all across Sioux Falls competed in the second annual Festival of Champions organized by Sioux Falls Neighborhood Soccer, a season-ending tournament at Sanford Crossing.

Hundreds of kids were in attendance starting at 9:30 a.m. and the awards ceremony was led by Mayor Paul TenHaken.

“Our mission statement is to build relations to strengthen families, build communities, and to close the opportunity gap for kids,” said program director Callie Schock. “We just want to make sure that all kids second through fifth grade have the same opportunities in Sioux Falls.”

The free Neighborhood Soccer League will return in the Spring. You can follow them on Facebook for updates.

