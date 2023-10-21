Avera Medical Minute
STATE A CHEER & DANCE: Dakota Valley & Sioux Valley dynasties continue

Panthers win 14th straight Grand Dance title, Cossacks 17th straight Grand Cheer Championship
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State A Cheer & Dance Championships began on Friday night at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

By night’s end it concluded much the same way as every other meet since event’s inception in 2007.

With Dakota Valley and Sioux Valley on top.

The Panthers of Dakota Valley claimed the Jazz (281) and Pom (281) competitions to win their 14th consecutive Grand Dance Title. Tea Area, who won the hip hop competition (253), was runner up.

As it has in all 16 previous competitions, the Sioux Valley Cossacks claimed the Grand Cheer Championship, their 17th consecutive title. The Cossacks won the large cheer title with score of 249 to Tea Area’s 236 (Tea finished second overall in Grand Cheer standings). Deubrook, who finished fifth overall, won the small cheer competition (207.5).

Click on the video viewer for highlights! Full team standings are listed below.

