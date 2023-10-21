Avera Medical Minute
Teens celebrate accomplishments with C.H.A.N.G.E mentorship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nine teens celebrated their accomplishments by completing a uniquely designed trauma-informed mentorship with the Hurdle Life Coach Foundation.

Founder Terry Liggins created the program three years ago in order to help the youth hurdle over barriers that they face in life.

“It’s very important to teach them what they are capable of and help them discover their core self, which was another principle of the program,” Liggins said. “But we are equipping students with life skills, with a mindset to be leaders. This is the next generation of leaders, influencers, and difference-makers in our community.”

You can learn more about the Hurdle for Life Foundation and the C.H.A.N.G.E program here.

