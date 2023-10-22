Avera Medical Minute
Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested following a shooting incident in rural Lincoln County

The incident is believed to have occurred east of Canton.

Authorities responded to a call for shots fired around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but a Lincoln County deputy confirmed with Dakota News Now that there are no outstanding suspects and an investigation is underway.

There is said to be no threat to the public

Stay with Dakota News Now for updates to this developing story.

