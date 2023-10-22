Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, one person has been arrested following a shooting incident in rural Lincoln County

The incident is believed to have occurred east of Canton.

Authorities responded to a call for shots fired around 4:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Details are limited at this time, but a Lincoln County deputy confirmed with Dakota News Now that there are no outstanding suspects and an investigation is underway.

There is said to be no threat to the public

