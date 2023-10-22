Avera Medical Minute
Augustana Lutheran Church celebrates end of 20-year loan

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - There is an overwhelming feeling of relief when you finally pay off a long-term loan and on Sunday, a Sioux Falls Church brought its congregation together to celebrate the conclusion of its 20-year loan.

Augustana Lutheran Church held a mortgage-burning ceremony to mark the end of their more than half-a-million-dollar loan for a building addition.

Sunday’s gathering began at 10:00 a.m. with a service followed by a potluck.

“Twenty-four years ago, the congregation was redeveloping,” the church’s reverend, Dr. John Paulson said. “The neighborhood had changed. we saw god was calling us to reach out beyond ourselves and into the neighborhood. In order to do that as fully as possible, the congregational leaders decided that they needed to build because all that was here was a very small church.”

Augustana Lutheran is located in the Cathedral Historic District and celebrated its 140th anniversary in January.

