Brandon Valley & Jefferson win titles at State AA Cheer & Dance Meet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new team took their spot atop the podium alongside a familiar champion at the 2023 State AA Cheer & Dance Meet on Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

With victories in the Jazz and Pom routines the Brandon Valley Lynx claimed their third straight Grand Dance title. Washington, who won the Hip Hop competition, finished runner up followed by Yankton.

The Grand Cheer championship went for the first time ever to Jefferson, with O’Gorman runner-up and defending champion Harrisburg third.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights! Full results are listed below.

Jefferson wins AA Cheer Championship (Dakota News Now)

Brandon Valley wins third straight title (Dakota News Now)

