Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brandon Valley & Jefferson win titles at State AA Cheer & Dance Meet

Third straight Grand Dance title for Lynx
Brandon Valley and Jefferson win titles
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A new team took their spot atop the podium alongside a familiar champion at the 2023 State AA Cheer & Dance Meet on Saturday at the Denny Sanford Premier Center.

With victories in the Jazz and Pom routines the Brandon Valley Lynx claimed their third straight Grand Dance title. Washington, who won the Hip Hop competition, finished runner up followed by Yankton.

The Grand Cheer championship went for the first time ever to Jefferson, with O’Gorman runner-up and defending champion Harrisburg third.

Click on the video viewer for today’s highlights! Full results are listed below.

Jefferson wins AA Cheer Championship
Jefferson wins AA Cheer Championship(Dakota News Now)
Brandon Valley wins third straight title
Brandon Valley wins third straight title(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion
Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.
At this time, there’s been no confirmation of even talks between USD officials and ESPN to...
Vermillion and USD buzzing over potential ESPN ‘College GameDay’ stop
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
One 2023 finalist is a South Dakota State senior from Salem, South Dakota: Hadley Stiefvater.
Salem native selected as FFA American Star Award finalist in agriscience

Latest News

Pierre's Jared Lutmer wins AA Cross Country Title
Champions crowned on glorious State Cross Country Saturday
Northwestern's Konnor McQuillan scores against Dordt
Northwestern drops Dordt
Winona State Head Coach Brian Bergstrom
Former SDSU assistant Bergstrom and Winona State win shootout at USF
Briar Cliff sacks DWU's Austin Lee
Dakota Wesleyan falls at Briar Cliff