Champions crowned on glorious State Cross Country Saturday
Yankton Trails Park plays hosts to six races
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It might be harder finding a better day in the history of the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet than the one that Yankton Trails Park presented in 2023, and the times and results matched accordingly.
-Pierre’s Jared Lutmer & O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli winning the AA Championships
-Hill City’s Luke Rupert & Sioux Falls Christian’s Corinne Braun claiming the A crowns
-Mitchell Christian’s Silas Holdeman & Chester’s Emery Larson taking the State B titles
Team standings are listed below.
