Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Champions crowned on glorious State Cross Country Saturday

Yankton Trails Park plays hosts to six races
Champions Crowned at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 2:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It might be harder finding a better day in the history of the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet than the one that Yankton Trails Park presented in 2023, and the times and results matched accordingly.

Click on the video viewer above to see highlights from:

-Pierre’s Jared Lutmer & O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli winning the AA Championships

-Hill City’s Luke Rupert & Sioux Falls Christian’s Corinne Braun claiming the A crowns

-Mitchell Christian’s Silas Holdeman & Chester’s Emery Larson taking the State B titles

Team standings are listed below.

Lincoln wins team title
Lincoln wins team title(Dakota News Now)
Brandon Valley wins team title
Brandon Valley wins team title(Dakota News Now)
Hill City wins championship
Hill City wins championship(Dakota News Now)
Sioux Falls Christian wins back-to-back championships
Sioux Falls Christian wins back-to-back championships(Dakota News Now)
Potter County wins second straight team title
Potter County wins second straight team title(Dakota News Now)
Philip repeats as state champion
Philip repeats as state champion(Dakota News Now)

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion
Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.
At this time, there’s been no confirmation of even talks between USD officials and ESPN to...
Vermillion and USD buzzing over potential ESPN ‘College GameDay’ stop
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
One 2023 finalist is a South Dakota State senior from Salem, South Dakota: Hadley Stiefvater.
Salem native selected as FFA American Star Award finalist in agriscience

Latest News

Brandon Valley wins 2023 Grand Dance Championship
Brandon Valley & Jefferson win titles at State AA Cheer & Dance Meet
Northwestern's Konnor McQuillan scores against Dordt
Northwestern drops Dordt
Winona State Head Coach Brian Bergstrom
Former SDSU assistant Bergstrom and Winona State win shootout at USF
Briar Cliff sacks DWU's Austin Lee
Dakota Wesleyan falls at Briar Cliff