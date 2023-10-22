Champions crowned on glorious State Cross Country Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It might be harder finding a better day in the history of the SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet than the one that Yankton Trails Park presented in 2023, and the times and results matched accordingly.

Click on the video viewer above to see highlights from:

-Pierre’s Jared Lutmer & O’Gorman’s Libby Castelli winning the AA Championships

-Hill City’s Luke Rupert & Sioux Falls Christian’s Corinne Braun claiming the A crowns

-Mitchell Christian’s Silas Holdeman & Chester’s Emery Larson taking the State B titles

Team standings are listed below.

Lincoln wins team title (Dakota News Now)

Brandon Valley wins team title (Dakota News Now)

Hill City wins championship (Dakota News Now)

Sioux Falls Christian wins back-to-back championships (Dakota News Now)

Potter County wins second straight team title (Dakota News Now)

Philip repeats as state champion (Dakota News Now)

