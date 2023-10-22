Dakota Wesleyan falls at Briar Cliff

SIOUX CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) - Dakota Wesleyan football was up 17-14 with less than a minute left when BCU completed a nine-yard TD corner-fade route that was covered perfectly, but the ball was tipped in the air and found the Chargers receivers hands for the score. This marks the sixth one-score game the Tigers have had this season, and they are 4-2 in those games. DWU struggled to get the pass attack going but made up for it on the ground with Jamin Arend going for 124 yards and score for his third straight game with 100+ rush yards. Austin Lee had a career-high 81 yards rushing thanks to a 78-yard touchdown run. DWU falls to 5-3 (4-3 GPAC) while the Chargers improve to 3-5 (3-4 GPAC).

Game Notes

Jamin Arend rushed for 124 yards marking his third straight 100+ game and fourth on the season.

Austin Lee had a career-high 81 rush yards.

Jaxon Patrick drilled a career long 39-yard field goal.

Recap

The first half was all defense with each respective team’s defense keeping the opposing offense off the scoreboard for the first half. BCU was moving the ball in their first drive, but Ethan McCune came up with a big tackle for a loss on first down followed by Jaiden Walton stripping the BCU ball carrier on second down and Layton Eide recovering the fumble. Dakota Wesleyan couldn’t capitalize on the turnover going three and out and giving the ball back to Briar Cliff. Both teams combined for seven punts in as many drives to leave it at 0-0. Briar Cliff was able to get in field goal range on their last drive of the half, but the attempt fell short, keeping it scoreless.

DWU received the ball out of the locker room and Austin Lee wasted no time taking the second play of the half 78 yards to the house on a read option play. Lee, usually doing his damage with his arm, showed off his wheels making one cut and then pulling away from the Charger defenders for the score. Briar Cliff answered with a score of their own, making it 7-7. Two drives later the Tigers got great field position starting at the BCU 26-yard line but couldn’t find the end zone and settled for a career long 39-yard field goal from Jaxon Patrick to regain a 10-7 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, and DWU with the ball at midfield after an 18-yard punt return by Landon Ruesink, Lee’s pass was intercepted and returned 48 yards to the house to give Briar Cliff their first lead of the game at 14-10. DWU wasted no time to retake that lead when Arend busted through the middle for a 45-yard touchdown run. Briar Cliff on their ensuing drive faced a fourth and eight and completed a pass that ultimately fell short of the sticks, resulting in a turnover on downs at the DWU 25. The Tigers went three and out giving the Chargers the ball back at their own 41 with 2:53 left in the game. The Chargers worked their way down the field on the Tiger defense and had first and goal at the nine with less than 30 seconds left. BCU ran a corner-fade route that was thrown over the receiver’s head on first down. The Briar Cliff staff must have saw something they liked, because they doubled down and went back to the same play and the Tigers were ready this time and had it over-under covered and tipped the ball up in the air. The tipped ball fell in the arms of the Briar Cliff receiver for the score and sealing the 21-17 win for the Chargers.

Head-to-Head (Briar Cliff)

Dakota Wesleyan falls to 13-8 all-time against Briar Cliff.

The Tigers won last years matchup 31-24.

Up Next

Dakota Wesleyan football returns to the Q’ to face off against Jamestown Saturday, October 28 with kickoff at 1 p.m.

