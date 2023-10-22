Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Former SDSU assistant Bergstrom and Winona State win shootout at USF

Coo fall at home 42-35
Coo fall 42-35
By Zach Borg and Maddie Brink
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 1:58 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cougar Football hosted Winona State earlier today falling 42-35 and moving to 3-5 on the season.

USF scored first to open today’s matchup when Camden Dean connected with Carter Slykhuis on an 11-yard pass to give the Coo an early 7-0 lead after Nick Hernandez split the uprights for the PAT. Winona State quickly responded with a 75-yard rushing touchdown before the Coo answered with a 31-yard touchdown to Slykhuis to end the first quarter 14-7.

Sioux Falls opened the second quarter on their own 14-yard line before Adonis Hutchinson pulled down a 51-yard touchdown, his first of his career, to put USF up 20-7 after a high snap caused a failed PAT. The Warriors picked up another big run on a 77-yard touchdown to shorten the lead to 20-14 before the half.

The Coo forced 281-yards of total offense in the first half, but struggled in the third quarter with just 21 total yards of offense.

Winona State forced a fumble on USF on their own 20-yard line before returning it to the USF11 to open the second half. The Warriors finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown to see their first lead at 21-20. With 35 seconds left in the third, WSU scored on a 1-yard TD to go up 28-20 to end the quarter.

USF quickly responded to open the fourth going 77-yards on 10 plays to tie the game at 28 apiece after Dean completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Schneider before connecting with Matt Grzybowski on the 2-point conversion. Winona State tacked on another score to go up 35-28 with 6:39 remaining in the game. Dean completed his fifth touchdown pass of the game connecting with Christian Janis to bring the score to 35-35 with 1:19 to go. The Warriors capped off the game going 75-yards on four plays to defeat the Coo 42-35.

Dean went 21-for-36 on the day for 280-yards and five touchdowns while also leading the team with 111 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

Hutchinson led the team with 71-yards and a touchdown while Slykhuis was the only Cougar to pull down two scores on the day.

Hernandez found success in PATs going 3-for-3 on the day.

Cougar Football will hit the road next weekend to take on #2 Pittsburg State. Kickoff will take place at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas at 2pm.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Dump truck driver charged after striking I-29 bridge in Watertown
Dump truck driver charged after striking I-29 bridge in Watertown
USD rape suspect in custody
House explosion in Humboldt
Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion
One injured with gunshot wound after dispute in Sioux Falls

Latest News

Briar Cliff sacks DWU's Austin Lee
Dakota Wesleyan falls at Briar Cliff
Augustana upsets #3 Mankato
Augustana upsets #3 Mankato
Carter Bell celebrate a catch at Indiana State
South Dakota shakes off slow start at Indiana State
SDSU's Griffin Wilde celebrates a touchdown at Southern Illinois
SDSU staves off Southern Illinois