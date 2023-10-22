Former SDSU assistant Bergstrom and Winona State win shootout at USF

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Cougar Football hosted Winona State earlier today falling 42-35 and moving to 3-5 on the season.

USF scored first to open today’s matchup when Camden Dean connected with Carter Slykhuis on an 11-yard pass to give the Coo an early 7-0 lead after Nick Hernandez split the uprights for the PAT. Winona State quickly responded with a 75-yard rushing touchdown before the Coo answered with a 31-yard touchdown to Slykhuis to end the first quarter 14-7.

Sioux Falls opened the second quarter on their own 14-yard line before Adonis Hutchinson pulled down a 51-yard touchdown, his first of his career, to put USF up 20-7 after a high snap caused a failed PAT. The Warriors picked up another big run on a 77-yard touchdown to shorten the lead to 20-14 before the half.

The Coo forced 281-yards of total offense in the first half, but struggled in the third quarter with just 21 total yards of offense.

Winona State forced a fumble on USF on their own 20-yard line before returning it to the USF11 to open the second half. The Warriors finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown to see their first lead at 21-20. With 35 seconds left in the third, WSU scored on a 1-yard TD to go up 28-20 to end the quarter.

USF quickly responded to open the fourth going 77-yards on 10 plays to tie the game at 28 apiece after Dean completed a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Schneider before connecting with Matt Grzybowski on the 2-point conversion. Winona State tacked on another score to go up 35-28 with 6:39 remaining in the game. Dean completed his fifth touchdown pass of the game connecting with Christian Janis to bring the score to 35-35 with 1:19 to go. The Warriors capped off the game going 75-yards on four plays to defeat the Coo 42-35.

Dean went 21-for-36 on the day for 280-yards and five touchdowns while also leading the team with 111 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

Hutchinson led the team with 71-yards and a touchdown while Slykhuis was the only Cougar to pull down two scores on the day.

Hernandez found success in PATs going 3-for-3 on the day.

Cougar Football will hit the road next weekend to take on #2 Pittsburg State. Kickoff will take place at Carnie Smith Stadium in Pittsburg, Kansas at 2pm.

