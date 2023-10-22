Miranda Basye announces candidacy for Sioux Falls City Council

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Miranda Basye, a local marketer and community leader who is an active member of Downtown Rotary and Sioux Falls Sales and Marketing Executives, announced her candidacy for the Sioux Falls City Council Northeast District seat last week.

Basye was raised in Northeast Sioux Falls and is also involved in the SD Change Network through the Bush Foundation and graduated from Think 3D’s Leaders of Tomorrow program.

“Growing up with a front-row seat to the inner workings of my family businesses developed a deep sense of connectedness. I understood early on we all rely on each other’s successes to keep moving forward in our own regard,” shared Basye.

You can learn more about her campaign or make a contribution at MirandaForSiouxFalls.com.

