Pheasant opener brings hunters to SD from across the globe

GREGORY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Saturday was the pheasant hunting season opener for visitors, and hunters from across the United States and abroad made their way to South Dakota.

“It looks good this year. It looked like it’s going to be better than it has in ten years,” said pheasant hunting guide Dave Taggart.

“No matter what, when I pull the trigger, no matter who else kills the bird, I killed it. I get to say I killed it, but when it’s on their limit, it’s theirs,” said Rashid Salahutdin, who traveled from Michigan.

Everyone knows pheasant hunting is big in South Dakota.

“You know, showing off your state and everybody comes in. It’s a big industry and I just hope it keeps going like it is and it will,” Taggart said.

A group led by Taggart and his son Paul guided hunters from Florida, Michigan, Maryland, and Greece.

“I hunt in Greece, but not the fasianós, perdikas. Perdika is a smaller bird. But I read the book and I read the internet and I find Paul,” said Giorgos.

Some in the group, like Bobby Olden, have been hunting with the Taggarts for decades.

“Gee, I think this is the forty-third year and I’m only thirty-eight. It’s been fantastic. I love it out here,” Olden said.

Regardless of experience level or where they’re from, the group bonds together.

“Yeah, it’s cool. Even just going through the airport, you see so many different walks of life, so it’s really cool seeing everyone come together to just do pretty much the same thing and all have the same purpose,” said Florida hunter Cole Shelton.

To an outsider, the hunt might seem like it’s about the birds, and they shot plenty, but if you ask any of the hunters, they’ll tell you it’s about the people.

“Just the camaraderie, meeting everybody, talking about everything. You meet people from all over the world, basically. You got a lot of contacts doing it that way and you just meet a lot of nice people,” Taggart said.

“Hunt a lot of different things, meet a lot of new friends, new people that I run into every year and I get to come back to South Dakota,” Salahutdin said.

“The bird hunting is great and the people are even better, so I’ll be back next year for sure,” Olden said.

