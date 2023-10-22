Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Serious hunting accident in Northwestern Iowa

Northwest Iowa Hunting Accident
Northwest Iowa Hunting Accident(MGN)
By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARNOLDS PARK, IA (KTIV) - One person has suffered a gunshot wound Saturday morning after hunting with some friends in Dickinson County, according to KUOO Radio.

An investigation into the incident is underway. Information has not been released regarding the victim, according to authorities.

The accident occurred at the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area just before 8:30 a.m. and the victim needed to be airlifted to Sioux Falls.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House explosion in Humboldt
Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion
Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.
At this time, there’s been no confirmation of even talks between USD officials and ESPN to...
Vermillion and USD buzzing over potential ESPN ‘College GameDay’ stop
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
House fire near Hawarden
Multiple fire departments respond to blaze near Hawarden

Latest News

Image courtesy MGN
Aberdeen police detain resident after brief standoff
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert meteorologist Lexie Merley
Champions Crowned at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls
2023 SDHSAA State Cross Country Meet
Brandon Valley and Jefferson win titles
2023 SDHSAA State AA Cheer & Dance Meet