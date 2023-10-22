Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The Table Ministry organizes Feeding South Dakota fundraiser

The Table Ministry organizes Feeding South Dakota fundraiser
The Table Ministry organizes Feeding South Dakota fundraiser(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Table Ministry, which is the only church that holds its services inside a Sioux Falls bar, held an event on Saturday to give back to the community.

At Our Farm in Parker, the church hosted a fundraiser from noon until 6:00 p.m. to raise money for Feeding South Dakota.

The family fun event included a petting zoo, a corn maze, zip lining, gourd launching, and pumpkin picking.

“The Table Ministry, we like to go out in the community and meet people where they are,” said Pastor Erica Varcoe. “I think it’s just really great when all different businesses can come together, there’s no competition, no anything. It’s just a partnership to be in community together.”

Those who brought an item to donate to FSD received a dollar off admission.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: Possible twin driver switch at crash site, officials say
Dump truck driver charged after striking I-29 bridge in Watertown
Dump truck driver charged after striking I-29 bridge in Watertown
USD rape suspect in custody
One injured with gunshot wound after dispute in Sioux Falls
House explosion in Humboldt
Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion

Latest News

Artists show off their ‘Paint the Plow’ creations
Butterfly House & Aquarium hosts Spooky Seas
Pheasant opener brings hunters to SD from across the globe
Pheasant opener brings hunters to SD from across the globe
Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.