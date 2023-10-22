The Table Ministry organizes Feeding South Dakota fundraiser

PARKER, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Table Ministry, which is the only church that holds its services inside a Sioux Falls bar, held an event on Saturday to give back to the community.

At Our Farm in Parker, the church hosted a fundraiser from noon until 6:00 p.m. to raise money for Feeding South Dakota.

The family fun event included a petting zoo, a corn maze, zip lining, gourd launching, and pumpkin picking.

“The Table Ministry, we like to go out in the community and meet people where they are,” said Pastor Erica Varcoe. “I think it’s just really great when all different businesses can come together, there’s no competition, no anything. It’s just a partnership to be in community together.”

Those who brought an item to donate to FSD received a dollar off admission.

