College Gameday not necessary to hype up biggest State-U clash in football rivalry’s history

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After waiting all night Saturday and into Sunday afternoon, with a visit to Vermillion and the South Dakota State-South Dakota showdown in the mix as a possible host site, ESPN at last announced their much anticipated stop next week for their famed College Gameday show.

Salt Lake City, Utah, for the University of Utah’s game with the Oregon Ducks.

Though Gameday won’t be coming to the state of South Dakota, the state’s biggest rivalry game seldom ever needs additional hype, and this year’s stakes make it quite likely the biggest game in the history of the rivalry on the gridiron.

Though each team certainly didn’t play their best games of the season yesterday they each set the stage for next Saturday by picking up road victories. The sixth-ranked Coyotes grinded out a 17-3 victory at Indiana State to improve to 4-0 in the Valley and 6-1 overall. Several hours later the top-ranked and defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits followed suit with a 17-10 win at #12 Southern Illinois that upped their overall mark to 7-0 (also a perfect 4-0 in the MVFC).

Along with the usual rivalry sentiments and history, what makes this year’s game so unique and perhaps the biggest game ever played between USD and SDSU is the fact that it’s likely the latest in the season the two teams have ever played with first place on the line in their conference and most certainly the highest national ranking each team has ever taken into the game at the same time.

Kickoff in the Dakota Dome is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

