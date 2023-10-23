Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

College Gameday not necessary to hype up biggest State-U clash in football rivalry’s history

Stage set for Jacks and Coyotes to battle for state bragging rights and supremacy in the Missouri Valley Football Conference
Jacks and Coyotes survive trap games
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:42 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After waiting all night Saturday and into Sunday afternoon, with a visit to Vermillion and the South Dakota State-South Dakota showdown in the mix as a possible host site, ESPN at last announced their much anticipated stop next week for their famed College Gameday show.

Salt Lake City, Utah, for the University of Utah’s game with the Oregon Ducks.

Though Gameday won’t be coming to the state of South Dakota, the state’s biggest rivalry game seldom ever needs additional hype, and this year’s stakes make it quite likely the biggest game in the history of the rivalry on the gridiron.

Though each team certainly didn’t play their best games of the season yesterday they each set the stage for next Saturday by picking up road victories. The sixth-ranked Coyotes grinded out a 17-3 victory at Indiana State to improve to 4-0 in the Valley and 6-1 overall. Several hours later the top-ranked and defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits followed suit with a 17-10 win at #12 Southern Illinois that upped their overall mark to 7-0 (also a perfect 4-0 in the MVFC).

Along with the usual rivalry sentiments and history, what makes this year’s game so unique and perhaps the biggest game ever played between USD and SDSU is the fact that it’s likely the latest in the season the two teams have ever played with first place on the line in their conference and most certainly the highest national ranking each team has ever taken into the game at the same time.

Kickoff in the Dakota Dome is scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Stick with Dakota News Now all week long and through Gameday for complete coverage!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Iowa Hunting Accident
Serious hunting accident in Northwestern Iowa
Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.
House explosion in Humboldt
Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
At this time, there’s been no confirmation of even talks between USD officials and ESPN to...
Vermillion and USD buzzing over potential ESPN ‘College GameDay’ stop

Latest News

Pierre's Jared Lutmer wins AA Cross Country Title
Champions crowned on glorious State Cross Country Saturday
Brandon Valley wins 2023 Grand Dance Championship
Brandon Valley & Jefferson win titles at State AA Cheer & Dance Meet
Northwestern's Konnor McQuillan scores against Dordt
Northwestern drops Dordt
Winona State Head Coach Brian Bergstrom
Former SDSU assistant Bergstrom and Winona State win shootout at USF