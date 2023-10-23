Avera Medical Minute
Emotional championship repeat for Chester’s Emery Larson

Flyers’ sophomore came from behind to win second straight State B Cross Country title
Stirring victory or Chester sophomore
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 1:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Five of the six runners who won titles at yesterday’s SDSHSAA State Cross Country Championships in Yankton Trails Park were first time winners.

The lone champion to repeat was an unlikely and emotional one.

A year ago in Huron of the top five freshman in Class B Chester’s Emery Larson came out on top to win her first title.

Yesterday Northwestern’s Ella Boekelheide led for much of the race until Larson came from behind down the stretch to take the lead and live up to here schools “Flyer” nickname, winning her second straight State B title!

Click on the video viewer above to hear from an emotional Larson after the race!

You can see full highlights and winners from each race in yesterday’s recap below.

Champions Crowned at Yankton Trails Park in Sioux Falls

