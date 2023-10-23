Avera Medical Minute
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-22-23)

Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in college and prep football!
Top sights, sounds and moments from the week in prep and college football!
By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:45 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Football season is heating up and we’ve got more games than ever as playoffs began for preps in South Dakota and Iowa.

Click on the video viewer above to take a look back at the week that was in a Gridiron Greatness featuring highlights from the 28 high school and college games that hit our air waves this week!

