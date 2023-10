SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When 12 runners with Project 437 embarked on a journey across South Dakota in September, they were able to raise over $250,000 for the Helpline Center to add an additional position to their call center.

Dakota News Now Photojournalist Sam Tastad has the reaction from the Helpline Center.

