Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Matters of the State: Prisons, pipelines and pheasants

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the war in Israel.

Washing Bureau reporter Peter Zampa joins us to discuss the reaction on Capitol Hill to the Biden Administration’s request for $105 billion, which includes aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as the latest on chaos in the U.S. House.

Navigator CO2 cancels its plans for a CO2 pipeline in South Dakota, but the attorney representing landowners says the battle may not be over yet.

South Dakota Department of Corrections officials celebrate the groundbreaking for a new women’s prison in Rapid City, while Lincoln County residents continue to push back against plans for a new men’s prison. Our I-Team also looks at the latest assault on a correctional officer at the state penitentiary.

New polling suggests 1 in 4 South Dakotans want to see Gov. Noem on a 2024 Presidential ticket, despite a dipping approval rating.

A summer study on sustainable funding for long-term care in South Dakota has finalized its recommendations for the state legislature to consider in January. Yankton Senator Jean Hunhoff discusses some of possibilities.

And the non-resident pheasant hunting season kicks off in South Dakota. Cooper Seamer looks at a new statewide program aimed at providing more options for hunters.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Northwest Iowa Hunting Accident
Serious hunting accident in Northwestern Iowa
Arrest made after shooting in Lincoln Co.
Image courtesy MGN
Aberdeen police detain resident after brief standoff
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
Landowner reacts to CO2 pipeline cancellation
House explosion in Humboldt
Fundraiser started for victims of deadly Humboldt home explosion

Latest News

Sioux Falls Stampede line up prior to game in 2023-24 season
Stampede good to the last second in win over Sioux City
Stirring victory or Chester sophomore
Emery Larson repeats as State B Cross Country Champion
Augustana celebrates upset of #3 Mankato
Augustana gets statement victory over Mankato
Tri-Valley football makes a one-handed interception in the playoffs against St. Thomas More
GRIDIRON GREATNESS-Week 9 (10-22-23)
Jacks and Coyotes survive trap games
Stage set for epic SDSU-USD football showdown