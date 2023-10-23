Matters of the State: Prisons, pipelines and pheasants

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the war in Israel.

Washing Bureau reporter Peter Zampa joins us to discuss the reaction on Capitol Hill to the Biden Administration’s request for $105 billion, which includes aid for Israel and Ukraine, as well as the latest on chaos in the U.S. House.

Navigator CO2 cancels its plans for a CO2 pipeline in South Dakota, but the attorney representing landowners says the battle may not be over yet.

South Dakota Department of Corrections officials celebrate the groundbreaking for a new women’s prison in Rapid City, while Lincoln County residents continue to push back against plans for a new men’s prison. Our I-Team also looks at the latest assault on a correctional officer at the state penitentiary.

New polling suggests 1 in 4 South Dakotans want to see Gov. Noem on a 2024 Presidential ticket, despite a dipping approval rating.

A summer study on sustainable funding for long-term care in South Dakota has finalized its recommendations for the state legislature to consider in January. Yankton Senator Jean Hunhoff discusses some of possibilities.

And the non-resident pheasant hunting season kicks off in South Dakota. Cooper Seamer looks at a new statewide program aimed at providing more options for hunters.

