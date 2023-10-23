Avera Medical Minute
Mogen’s Heroes to celebrate 45 years

Rock and roll band Mogen’s Heroes will hold an anniversary party Nov. 4 at the Holiday Inn City...
Rock and roll band Mogen’s Heroes will hold an anniversary party Nov. 4 at the Holiday Inn City Centre in Sioux Falls.(Mogen's Heroes)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rock and roll band Mogen’s Heroes will hold an anniversary party Nov. 4 at the Holiday Inn City Centre in Sioux Falls.

The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

There is a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds go toward the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls.

The Holiday Inn City Centre is located at 100 W. 8th St. in Sioux Falls.

Mogen's Heroes
Mogen's Heroes(Courtesy of Mogen's Heroes)

