Mogen’s Heroes to celebrate 45 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rock and roll band Mogen’s Heroes will hold an anniversary party Nov. 4 at the Holiday Inn City Centre in Sioux Falls.

The event takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Doors open at 5 p.m.

There is a suggested donation of $10. All proceeds go toward the Salvation Army of Sioux Falls.

The Holiday Inn City Centre is located at 100 W. 8th St. in Sioux Falls.

Mogen's Heroes (Courtesy of Mogen's Heroes)

