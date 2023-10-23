Okoboji teen injured in hunting accident, community rallies in support
DICKINSON COUNTY, IA (KTIV) - A northwest Iowa teen has been seriously injured in a hunting accident in Dickinson County, Iowa over the weekend.
According to KUOO Radio, the victim suffered a gunshot wound while hunting with friends in the Spring Run Wildlife Management Area around 8:30 Saturday morning.
That person, who has not been identified by authorities, was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital by air ambulance.
While police have not identified the victim, family and friends have.
Joseph Salmon is a senior at Okoboji High School.
According to a GoFundMe created by his aunt, Salmon was hunting with friends when he was shot in the head. He was taken to a Sioux Falls Hospital where he was taken into surgery. In a recent update posted to the GoFundMe by his aunt, Salmon was placed in a medically-induced coma, and is now “moving his legs a little bit more and squeezing hands.”
Several benefits have been started to help with Salmon’s medical expenses, including a fundraiser at the Ruthven Locker, t-shirts, and a benefit account at Liberty National Bank.
If you recognize Salmon’s name, here’s why.
Salmon was one of 5 men who helped rescue an elderly man and his dog from Lake Okoboji earlier this year after a Jeep went off the bridge and into the icy waters. Salmon and 4 others were recognized for their heroic efforts that day.
If you would like to help Salmon’s family with his medical expenses following this accident:
Cash Donations can be dropped off at any of the Okoboji School Offices or at Liberty National Bank at 1807 US Hwy 71 in Okoboji.
Make checks payable to: Benefit of Joe Salmon
You can also mail checks to:
Liberty National Bank
PO Box 109
Okoboji, IA 51355
Attention to: Matt Mueller
