One More Nice Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We’re going to start off our Monday with plenty of sunshine before we see clouds roll in throughout the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The wind will be light, but it will start to switch around to the north later on today.

Enjoy the warmth while it lasts, because the rest of the week will see some big changes! We’re already alerting you to these changes by declaring multiple First Alert Weather Days for next Tuesday through Sunday. We’re tracking a strong storm system that looks to arrive for the middle to end of next week which will not only involve cooler temperatures but more rain and strong wind speeds. Some snowflakes cannot be ruled out by late week!

After we’re done with this big storm system, we’re going to have unseasonably cold air in place. Highs by the beginning of next week will be in the mid to upper 30s with lows in the low 20s.

