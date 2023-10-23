Avera Medical Minute
Soft schedule? Augustana solid as a rock in statement win over Mankato

By Zach Borg
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana Viking football team firmly positioned themselves for an NSIC conference title, and maybe even more, with their 28-10 victory over third-ranked Mankato on Saturday in Sioux Falls.

Though an upset on paper, by the statistics, it was domination.

The Vikings averaged nearly twice as many yards per play, held a Maverick team averaging more than 200 rushing yards per game to 114, and kept them out of the endzone until it was 21-3 late in the 4th quarter.

It’s an undeniable statement from a Viking team for whom the knock coming into the game had been that they hadn’t beaten anybody good yet.

Augie’s schedule doesn’t get any easier. Next week they go to 5-3 Wayne State at noon. The Wildcats will be fighting for their playoff lives after losing on a walkoff at field goal at Northern State last night. Speaking of the Wolves, the Vikings will travel to Aberdeen the following week. Finally Augustana will wrap up the season at home against #9 Bemidji State.

