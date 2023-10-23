Avera Medical Minute
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Frederick senior challenges herself

Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: Frederick senior challenges herself
By Erik Thorstenson
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
FREDERICK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Olivia Morlock is a competitive person. She thanks her two older brothers for that.

“They were pretty good in school too. So, they just kind of pushed me. I wanted to be better than them because I don’t like losing to them in things. When I was younger, they always beat me in everything, and just rubbed it into my face that they would beat me at things. So, they just pushed me to be better,” said Olivia.

It pushed her to be a good athlete. Olivia is also an outstanding student with a 4.02 GPA.

“She’s the kind that you want in your classroom. She works really hard. Top notch great grades, she’s just fantastic,” said Principal Jessica Ringgenberg.

“I just like how it’s a small school there’s not a lot of kids so you get a lot of one-on-one with your teachers. You can form good relationships with them,” said Olivia.

She also likes to volunteer, which includes time with the preschool kids.

“I just really like working with little kids and they really look up to the older kids. I just want to be a good role model for them and help them and to help them be comfortable in school,” said Olivia.

“She is really good with the preschooler she worked with. She volunteers at church so, she’s got a lot of extracurricular things as well,” said Ringgenberg.

Olivia plans to go to Northern State next year to study nursing.

“I just like to help other people. I’ve had a lot of injuries through sports and stuff so, I know how hard it is. So, I want to be there for those other people,” said Olivia.

“She is driven and passionate and she’s just dedicated to everything she does. She always puts her best foot forward and she’s got a smile that will go for miles,” said Ringgenberg.

