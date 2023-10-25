Aberdeen police attempt to identify group involved in assault investigation

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department has released a video asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals and a vehicle that they say are involved in an assault investigation.

The APD said the vehicle is most likely a gray Toyota Prius. In the video, five individuals can be seen near the vehicle at a gas station.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 or privately message the APD’s Facebook page.

We're looking for the public's assistance in identifying the vehicle and individuals in the video, in reference to an assault investigation. The vehicle is likely a gray, Toyota Prius without any tinted windows. If you have any information regarding this vehicle or the people involved, please contact Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 or privately message this page. 23AP22680 Posted by Aberdeen, SD Police Department on Wednesday, October 25, 2023

