Aberdeen police attempt to identify group involved in assault investigation
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department has released a video asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of individuals and a vehicle that they say are involved in an assault investigation.
The APD said the vehicle is most likely a gray Toyota Prius. In the video, five individuals can be seen near the vehicle at a gas station.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 or privately message the APD’s Facebook page.
