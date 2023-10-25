Brookings officer’s certification suspended following conduct review

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fate of a Brookings police officer’s career was announced on Wednesday as a state law enforcement commission reviewed his actions.

At the Sioux Falls Ramkota, law enforcement from across the state gathered for various conference sessions.

In one room, a quorum hearing testimony and cross-examination regarding the actions of Brookings Police Officer Damien Weets was held.

The lead investigator from the South Dakota DCI received two separate calls from law enforcement.

Body cam and fixed camera video were entered as evidence.

Testimony also revealed that Weets denied the victim had passed out later when medical staff asked him.

Just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, in a unanimous vote of 10 to zero, the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission issued the decision that Officer Weets was found to have engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer.

He will have a year’s suspension of his law enforcement certification and must also comply with a psychological evaluation within 60 days, alongside other recommendations, to be considered for reinstatement.

Additional training will need to be completed in conflict resolution, use of force, and courtroom testimony.

There is no guarantee that Weets will be reinstated.

