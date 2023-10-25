Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Brookings officer’s certification suspended following conduct review

The fate of a Brookings police officer’s career was announced on Wednesday as a state law enforcement commission reviewed his actions.
By Beth Warden
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fate of a Brookings police officer’s career was announced on Wednesday as a state law enforcement commission reviewed his actions.

At the Sioux Falls Ramkota, law enforcement from across the state gathered for various conference sessions.

In one room, a quorum hearing testimony and cross-examination regarding the actions of Brookings Police Officer Damien Weets was held.

The lead investigator from the South Dakota DCI received two separate calls from law enforcement.

Body cam and fixed camera video were entered as evidence.

Testimony also revealed that Weets denied the victim had passed out later when medical staff asked him.

Just after 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, in a unanimous vote of 10 to zero, the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission issued the decision that Officer Weets was found to have engaged in conduct unbecoming of an officer.

He will have a year’s suspension of his law enforcement certification and must also comply with a psychological evaluation within 60 days, alongside other recommendations, to be considered for reinstatement.

Additional training will need to be completed in conflict resolution, use of force, and courtroom testimony.

There is no guarantee that Weets will be reinstated.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
Sioux Falls man arrested for impersonating a police officer, aggravated assault

Latest News

Sioux Falls area students wanted as extras for movie to shoot near Yankton
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing Company
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing