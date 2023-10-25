Pierre domestic violence center breaks ground on new facility

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pierre City officials and community partners broke ground on Wednesday on a new facility for the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center.

The organization’s executive director, Sarah Reinhart, said they’ve outgrown their current space.

The center offers a variety of services to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking.

The new facility, to be located in the northeast part of Pierre near City Hall, is projected to cost about $5 million and, once completed, will be able to house 13 families impacted by domestic violence.

If you have questions or would like to donate to the Missouri Shores Domestic Violence Center House of Hope project, call 605-224-0256.

