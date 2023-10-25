One Sioux Falls: $55M Public Safety Campus to hold grand opening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The $55 million Public Safety Campus will hold a grand opening this weekend in Sioux Falls.

The campus is a state-of-the-art hub for law enforcement, fire rescue, and emergency services.

Chad Quissell, training facility/emergency management coordinator, shared details about the plan for this Saturday’s event and what this public safety investment will provide for our community, state, and region.

The free open house will happen Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Saturday’s event will feature indoor and outdoor activities, family-friendly offerings like Touch a Truck and a chance to explore training resources used by public safety departments.

Visit siouxfalls.org/public-safety-campus for more information.

The Public Safety Campus is located at 4300 E 60th St. North in northeast Sioux Falls.

