Police identify body found in Norfolk, NE chimney

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A body recovered from a chimney at a Norfolk, Nebraska apartment complex has been identified by authorities.

The Norfolk Police Division says the man was identified as 29-year-old Zachariah Andrews, a Norfolk resident. Police say they were able to identify Andrews through scars, tattoos and an identification card found on his body.

According to Norfolk Police, before Andrews’ body was found he was last seen on Sept. 15 in the 1200 block of West Norfolk Ave. The day after, Sept. 16, police say they received a call from a resident at 1414 S 3rd Street, which is the apartment complex where Andrews’ body was found on Oct. 19. In the call, the resident claimed he heard a man yelling for help and that it appeared to be coming from the building’s first floor. Officers were sent to the apartment complex and talked to the caller. Police say once officers were there, the caller said there was yelling three or four minutes before the officers arrived, but he could not hear it anymore. The caller was advised to contact police if he heard it again.

Police say the responding officers talked to three other residents on Sept. 16, including the resident who lived underneath the initial caller, and they say no other person heard the yelling. Officers say there was a loud television playing in one of the apartments that they checked on as well.

On Sept. 20, police say a parking warning was placed on Andrews’ vehicle that was located in the 300 block of Northwestern Ave in Norfolk. Then on Oct. 3, 2023, a missing persons report was filed and Andrews was entered into the national database for missing persons. Andrews’ body was found and recovered on Oct. 19 after police received a call reporting a body lodged in the apartment complex’s chimney. Police have previously stated that they believe Andrews’ death was the result of some sort of accident.

Norfolk Police say they have had regular contact with Andrews’ family since the beginning of this investigation, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.