Rounds announces new leadership in Sioux Falls office

Keith Moore starts in his new role Nov. 6.
Keith Moore starts in his new role Nov. 6.(Office of Mike Rounds)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:58 AM CDT
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Senator Mike Rounds announced Wednesday that Keith Moore will be a tribal relations leader based in Rounds’ Sioux Falls office starting next month.

Moore will begin in his role as the Southeast Regional Director and State Director of Tribal Relations on Nov. 6.

“Keith is a committed and respected public servant who will be a great asset to our team,” said Sen. Rounds. “His years of experience, both in South Dakota and in D.C., will serve our state well. I am pleased to have Keith in this role, and I have confidence in his ability to make a meaningful impact for the good of South Dakotans.”

“I’m excited to get started serving the citizens and tribal members of South Dakota,” said Moore. “Senator Rounds has worked tirelessly for all people of our great state, and I intend to do the same as we take on the multitude of issues that are in front of us.”

Moore’s background

Originally from Mission, Moore grew up in Kennebec and is an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe.

After graduating from Lyman High School, he earned a scholarship to play basketball at Northern State University, majoring in education. He later received a master’s degree in educational administration from South Dakota State University and specialist degree in educational leadership from Montana State University.

Moore most recently worked as the South Dakota Director of Americans for Prosperity. He has previous experience as the Director of South Dakota Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Chief Diversity Officer at the University of South Dakota and Indian Education Director at the South Dakota Department of Education.

Moore also served as the SES Director of the Bureau of Indian Education in Washington, D.C.

He and his wife, Kristie, have five daughters and reside in Sioux Falls.

