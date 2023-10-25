Avera Medical Minute
The Sanford Underground Research Facility aims for next big scientific breakthrough

Scientists at The Sanford Underground Laboratory are doing experiments with what they call a dark matter detector to better understand the world we live in.
By Cody Dennis
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Believe it or not, some of the most cutting-edge scientific research is being done right here in South Dakota. Scientists at The Sanford Underground Laboratory are doing experiments with what they call a dark matter detector to better understand the world we live in.

The name dark matter detector can sound intimidating to those unfamiliar with the topic, but in reality, the function is simple. A large container underground is filled with liquid Xenon and when what scientists theorize is dark matter passes through it, a light is created.

“So when a WIMP comes through the earth and interacts with this liquid xenon, it’ll produce little flashes of light that we’ll be able to look at and say ‘hey that was dark matter,’” said Gavin Cox with the Sanford Underground Research Facility.

Dark matter is a term used to describe anything that humans can’t currently observe. Scientists estimate that observable matter makes up about 15% of the universe, making anything left dark matter. Detecting dark matter is the first step in understanding what it is.

“So that actually explains what 80% of the matter in the universe is. Right now it’s just an open question and we’re at the first beginning stages of moving forward in that story,” said Cox.

Although research like this doesn’t have direct results we can point to, the information gathered from this experiment could have limitless potential.

“We don’t know what the discovery of dark matter might do, aside from winning a Nobel prize for the people doing the experiment, ‘What might we learn from dark matter?’ We don’t know that yet but those are things that come out of the fundamental research that is taking place around the world,” said Constance Walter with the Sanford Underground Research Facility.

The dark matter detector will collect information for at least five more years to see if it can successfully observe dark matter, if not, scientists at the Sanford Underground Laboratory plan to scale up the operation and try again.

