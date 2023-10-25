Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Suicide survivor shares story at Lincoln High School

Emma Benoit became extremely passionate about suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt in 2017, the summer before her senior year of high school.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Through donations raised by the 437 Project, the Helpline Center brought a motivational speaker to Lincoln High School to talk about mental health and suicide prevention.

Emma Benoit became extremely passionate about suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt in 2017, the summer before her senior year of high school.

Emma was a popular varsity cheerleader at the time, with a supportive family and lots of friends, but on the inside, she was filled with depression and anxiety.

Emma’s suicide attempt resulted in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed, but she says it also helped her find faith and purpose and propelled her on a mission to help others.

“I have a lot of messages in my story, but one I want people to recognize is silence will never keep you safe. Never struggle in silence. Always reach out for help. Find your support system — find your circle, and know you’re never alone. Your feelings matter, you voice matters and you are loved,” said Benoit.

Emma’s story was also told in a documentary called “My Ascension,” which has been featured on PBS and “The Today Show.”

The Helpline Center is showing “My Ascension” in schools around the area followed by a debrief.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls woman is speaking out about her experience at a local hospital earlier this month...
Sioux Falls mom deals with bed bugs in hospital delivery room
The future state prison in Lincoln County continues to face pushback from residents living near...
Lincoln County Commission calls for state to meet with residents, ‘Frankly, it’s not how we treat people in South Dakota.’
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Koda Fernau, center, appeared in Antelope County Court on Wednesday.
Teenager who allegedly threatened to ‘shoot up’ school bus has bond revoked after drug test
Tea TIF could impact Harrisburg School District
Tea TIF could impact Harrisburg School District

Latest News

Pierre man convicted of assault on law enforcement officers
Sioux Falls area students wanted as extras for movie to shoot near Yankton
During the checks, an underage subject attempted to purchase alcohol at the businesses.
Sioux Falls business fails alcohol compliance check
Angela Bino, left, and Jessica Bino, right, are facing murder charges after a stabbing in Sioux...
Documents: Sioux City woman killed by daughter, granddaughter
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing Company
National American Beer Day with Remedy Brewing