Suicide survivor shares story at Lincoln High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Through donations raised by the 437 Project, the Helpline Center brought a motivational speaker to Lincoln High School to talk about mental health and suicide prevention.

Emma Benoit became extremely passionate about suicide prevention after surviving a suicide attempt in 2017, the summer before her senior year of high school.

Emma was a popular varsity cheerleader at the time, with a supportive family and lots of friends, but on the inside, she was filled with depression and anxiety.

Emma’s suicide attempt resulted in a spinal cord injury that left her paralyzed, but she says it also helped her find faith and purpose and propelled her on a mission to help others.

“I have a lot of messages in my story, but one I want people to recognize is silence will never keep you safe. Never struggle in silence. Always reach out for help. Find your support system — find your circle, and know you’re never alone. Your feelings matter, you voice matters and you are loved,” said Benoit.

Emma’s story was also told in a documentary called “My Ascension,” which has been featured on PBS and “The Today Show.”

The Helpline Center is showing “My Ascension” in schools around the area followed by a debrief.

